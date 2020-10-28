Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waitr in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

