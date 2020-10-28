Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

Shares of WAT opened at $223.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.03.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.