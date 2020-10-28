Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waterstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

