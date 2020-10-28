Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.