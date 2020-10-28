Wedbush Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

