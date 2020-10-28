Wedbush Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.