Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Trading Down 6.5%

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.87. 1,452,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,805,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $878.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welbilt by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482,708 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 76.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 474,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

