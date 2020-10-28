Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

