WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

WSBC stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WesBanco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

