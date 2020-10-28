William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 14.71%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

