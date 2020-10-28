William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $227.02 on Monday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 190,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

