WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of DGRS opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

