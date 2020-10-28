Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.53. 14,457,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,264,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKHS. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,163.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

