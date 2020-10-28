Wrap Technologies (WRTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Shares of WRTC opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

