W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 6.4%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 2,110,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,953,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

