X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XFOR stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

