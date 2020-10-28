Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

