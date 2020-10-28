Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $130.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Xilinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Xilinx by 171.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

