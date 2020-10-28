Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.