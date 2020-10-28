YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) & Applied Industrial Technologies (OTCMKTS:AIT) Critical Review

YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

YBCC has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YBCC and Applied Industrial Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YBCC N/A N/A N/A Applied Industrial Technologies 0.74% 16.69% 6.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of YBCC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YBCC and Applied Industrial Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YBCC $2.25 million 0.17 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Applied Industrial Technologies $3.25 billion 0.72 $24.04 million $3.81 15.75

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YBCC and Applied Industrial Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Industrial Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus target price of $76.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Industrial Technologies is more favorable than YBCC.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats YBCC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YBCC

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, machinery and robotics automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and offers motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company offers equipment repair and technical support services. It offers industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

