Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Up 818.7% in October

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 818.7% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 605.09%.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

