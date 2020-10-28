Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA opened at $9.45 on Monday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $872,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,101. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Zynga by 39.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.