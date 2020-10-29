1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.88324-763.10892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $25.22 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 908,228 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,842. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

