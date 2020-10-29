1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

