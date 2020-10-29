3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.40 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems is ailing from weakness in manufacturing activity and industrial production, which is resulting in an overall fall in customer demand, thereby affecting the company’s overall business. In addition, prevalent headwinds due to coronavirus-led global production and supply chain disruptions and shut down of on-demand operations in Brazil are eroding overall revenues. Declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix and increased investment is a major concern. 3D System shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost its margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of exiting from the entertainment business will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable businesses.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $724.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

