40,000 Shares in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spartan Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $706,000.

NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Profile

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

