8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops One Day Volume of $4.17 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $4.17 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003036 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000106 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001312 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

