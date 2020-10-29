ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

