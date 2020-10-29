ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $245,483,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

