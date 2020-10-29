ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

ADCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $10,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,483,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,405,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

