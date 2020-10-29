Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Aduro Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KDNY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro Biotech (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.