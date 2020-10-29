Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

