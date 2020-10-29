Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.