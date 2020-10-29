aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.0891 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $48.51 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

