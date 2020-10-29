AeroVironment’s (AVAV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $88.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.66. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.