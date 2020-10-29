Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, Binance and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $29.13 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Koinex, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, BitForex, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.