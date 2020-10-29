Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €2.20 ($2.59) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.53 ($5.33).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €2.87 ($3.37) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.00.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

