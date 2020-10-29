Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

