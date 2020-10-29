Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $45.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $45.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $43.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $72.59 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,516.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,463.75. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.