Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.14 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. The business had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 117,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Shepro bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 90.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

