American Express’ (AXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 112,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 26.1% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 647,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after buying an additional 124,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

