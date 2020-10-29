American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of ANAT opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $122.83.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in American National Insurance by 20.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 67.1% during the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American National Insurance by 177.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.