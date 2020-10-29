AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AON opened at $194.70 on Thursday. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

