Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.