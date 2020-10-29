AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 169.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,585 shares of company stock valued at $12,819,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

