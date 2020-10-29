Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,927.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

