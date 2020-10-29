Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 3.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

