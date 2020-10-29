Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $667.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.