ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $612.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 26.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

