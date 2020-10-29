Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

